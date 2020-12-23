“Put on 10kg and I’m still a snack” — DJ Cuppy shows off sexy body (Pix)

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has set social media on fire after she boasted about being sexy despite gaining 10kg.

The 28-year-old shared picture of herself in an Instagram post on Tuesday and said she is still a snack despite her weight gain.

“Put on 10kg and I’m STILL a SNACK,” she wrote.

See more of her photos below;

DJ Cuppy is still single and always makes this known on social media.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (born November 11, 1992), professionally known as Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer. She is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola. She grew up in Lagos and moved to London at the age of 13.