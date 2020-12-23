“Put on 10kg and I’m still a snack” — DJ Cuppy shows off sexy body (Pix)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Billionaire daughter and disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has set social media on fire after she boasted about being sexy despite gaining 10kg.

The 28-year-old shared picture of herself in an Instagram post on Tuesday and said she is still a snack despite her weight gain.

“Put on 10kg and I’m STILL a SNACK,” she wrote.

See more of her photos below;

DJ Cuppy is still single and always makes this known on social media.

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (born November 11, 1992), professionally known as Cuppy, is a Nigerian disc jockey and producer. She is the daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola. She grew up in Lagos and moved to London at the age of 13.

