Rapper, Vector and his girlfriend welcome baby girl (photos)

Nigerian rapper, Vector, and his stunning girlfriend have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Sharing a glimpse of the baby’s curly hair on Twitter, the rapper wrote: ‘Hair product bills loading!.

Recall that sometime last month, Vector took to the Insta story section of his official Instagram page to disclosed that he’s expecting a baby with his girlfriend.

Well, the prolific rapper has now welcomed a newborn baby and has taken to social media to share concealed photos of the child.

For Vector Tha Viper, the baby girl is his second child as he already has a daughter with his previous partner.