Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and their son Jamil in Dubai

By OluA

As the Christmas holidays continue, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has taken it upon herself to update fans on social media about how she is having a great time with her family members in Dubai.

Recall theinfong reported that her Ex-hubby, Teebillz also joined Tiwa and Jamil in Dubai.

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son Jamil in Dubai (Video)

Tiwa Savage shares adorable Christmas themed Photos with…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz…

Well, it looks like the singer is getting along quite well with her ex-hubby, Teebillz.

A recent photo was shared on their son’s Instagram page and it is the first time in a while that both parents were featured in the same photo with their son.

Mummy and daddy flanked their little boy on his left and right side dressed in the same pyjamas as they both placed soft kisses on each side of his cheeks.

While Jamal shared the family photo on his IG account, his parents only shared the ones they took with him alone.

See Tiwa’s post below;

See Teebillz’s post below;

 

