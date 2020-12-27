Reactions as couple holds their wedding reception with 7 guests under one canopy at a backyard (photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

Photos from the simple reception of a Nigerian couple is currently trending online as it was attended by few of their friends after they exchanged their vows in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

A Twitter user, who seem to be the couple’s friend identified as Mr Alayi, took to his handle to share photos from the church ceremony and reception held under a canopy with a table at a backyard on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

They had only one friend and a little boy at the church ceremony while the simple reception had about seven friends in attendance. There were no Asoebi, bridesmaids, groomsmen, glitz and glamour of typical Nigerian weddings.

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10…

Senator rides Okada to daughter’s wedding

See also: ‘So you’ve joined ‘our’ single moms group chat’ – Victoria Inyama says as she reacts to Etinosa Idemudia baby arrival

“The wedding – The reception” he captioned the photos.

However, the tweet has since garnered over 24.9K Likes,  4,495K Retweets and hundreds of comments with different reactions.

Some were in support of the couple organizing a simple reception while others were of the opinion that it could have been done in a better way.

