Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe took to Instagram to reveal her real age.

According to the mother of two, she will be 43 in a few days.

Sharing a video of herself, the business guru wrote;

“TULEEE!!!!!! See who turns 43 in a bit! Skin Glowing courtesy @flawlessbymercy Baby Girl for life”

Watch the video below;

See how some of her fans reacted to this;

@esther_biade wrote “What! You look 25”

@_lord.ella__ wrote “How I want to look when I’m 43”

@prettymikeoflagos wrote “Glowing in Grace, 43 Loading”

@akynjoe wrote “43 and still looks like 20”

@simply_barokah wrote “baby mummy for life sweet 16”

For those who do not know, Mercy was born on the 1st of January 1978 in Edo State. She hails from Benin city which is the capital of Edo State. She is the second child in a family of five. She attended Maryland Comprehensive Secondary School Ikeja, Lagos. She is also an alumnus of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, where she received her OND in Financial Studies and then The University of Lagos for a degree in Theater Arts.