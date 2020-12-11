Reactions as Naira Marley’s alleged girlfriend shares their loved up moments together (video)

Naira Marley’s alleged girlfriend identified as Precious has shared some of their special moments with social media users.

The alleged girlfriend took to social media to share some of the videos leaving fans surprised about the controversial singer being a lover boy.

In the viral video shared by the lady on Tik Tok, the alleged girlfriend was seen inside the singer’s car while Naira was driving. The other part of the video shows Naira with his alleged boo making TikTok video together as the lady brushed her hair.

See also: “Don’t kill yourself oh” – Fans advise Dorathy after she was seen wearing a waist trainer (video)

Reacting to the video, fans are surprised that the Marlian president is on Tik Tok.

See some of the reactions below;