TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises…

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Big Brother Africa Winner Uti Nwachukwu Changes His Look, Dyes…

Nigerian lady reveals why ladies prefer to date ‘bad…

I called Davido but he never responded – Cynthia Morgan…

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play with babies

LifestyleSocial Media drama
By OluA

Fans have dragged Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels on social media after she said she doesn’t know how to play with babies.

The Nollywood actress and mother of one took to her Instastory to disclose her struggles when it comes to being a mother.

She revealed she loves children, but she does not know how to play with them.

READ ALSO

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo bags TikTok Award

Is she ageing backwards? – reactions as Genevieve…

See also: Man laments as his woman wants them to have time table for love making

I love kids but believe me I don’t know how to play with babies……Will keep trying and learning or my boy,” she wrote.

Some of her fans reacting to her statement were not happy with it as they blasted her for making such a statement after going into marriage at an early age.

Check out the screenshot below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

Davido ignores Cynthia Morgan as she claims he never picked her call

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

Mother, Two Daughters Die In Their Ikoyi Home (Photos)

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Big Brother Africa Winner Uti Nwachukwu Changes His Look, Dyes Beard Gold

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Regina Daniels says she doesn’t know how to play with babies

Man laments as his woman wants them to have time table for love making

Wizkid, Tems make Barack Obama’s 2020 favourite songs

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes mum happy 31st birthday

Photo from Samuel Ajibola and Sandra Adanna’s white wedding

Lagos seal off Cubana night club for operating despite ban on night clubs due to…

Mr Eazi hails his parents on their 33rd wedding anniversary

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More