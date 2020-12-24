Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is celebrating her first Christmas as a mother.

The billionaire shared pictures of her family standing in front of a Christmas tree in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She tagged both her son Munir Nwoko and husband Ned Nwoko on the pictures.

Munir also shared pictures on his Instagram page.

“Proud Mum and dad,” he wrote.

Munir was born in June.

Regina opened an Instagram account for her son in August, his account his managed by her.

In November his account got verified.

He currently has over 122 thousand followers.

Regina and Mr Nwoko first revealed their baby’s face in their docu series ‘Our Circle’ on YouTube on August 7.