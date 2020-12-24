TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th…

Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning…

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

Entertainment
By San
Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is celebrating her first Christmas as a mother.

The billionaire shared pictures of her family standing in front of a Christmas tree in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

READ ALSO

Taraji P Henson reveals why she almost committed suicide…

DJ Cuppy’s new love interest buys her N8m Hermes Birkin Bag…

She tagged both her son Munir Nwoko and husband Ned Nwoko on the pictures.

Munir also shared pictures on his Instagram page.

READ ALSO: ‘You are synonymous to king Solomon’ – Regina Daniels showers praises on her husband, Ned Nwoko as he clocks 60

“Proud Mum and dad,” he wrote.

Munir was born in June.

Regina opened an Instagram account for her son in August, his account his managed by her.

In November his account got verified.

He currently has over 122 thousand followers.

Regina and Mr Nwoko first revealed their baby’s face in their docu series ‘Our Circle’ on YouTube on August 7.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo cries as her daughter Priscilla showers her with money during…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Christmas: IG of Police warns Nigerians against flaunting wealth on social media

“My husband is the best husband in the whole universe “ – Lady hails…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party (Video)

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing…

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

“Any Man That Doesn’t Give His Woman At Least N2million For Christmas Is In…

Taraji P Henson reveals why she almost committed suicide during COVID-19…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More