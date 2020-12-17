Regina Daniels congratulates brother on graduation

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to congratulate her brother on his graduation from the university.

The mother of one shared pictures of her brother in an Instagram post on Thursday and captioned it;

“Happy convocation brother mi Keep soaring high bro @sweezzy1 Love you.”

Regina’s mum Rita Daniels also shared pictures of her son on Instagram on Wednesday

She said, “Congratulations!!! Happy convocation my love. Thank God It’s over. All thanks and honor to almighty. To God be the glory. @sweezzy1.”

Recall that Regina had described her brother as her second half on his birthday on December 6.

She said, “So many people use the saying ride or die without knowing the true meaning. Brother you are my ride or die! Always there for me even at my worse, my second half, you complete this being called Regina.”

