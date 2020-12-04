TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating…

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts…

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another Wife (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Fans and well-wishers of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels have taken to the streets to protest against Ned Nwoko marrying a new wife. This reaction was sparked by a viral video of Ned Nwoko revealing that he can choose to marry another wife and Regina can do little or nothing about it.

A concerned group of people has taken to the streets to protest against the 64-year-old former lawmaker from making Regina Daniels a full housewife.

One Mcdiamondv on Instagram shared a video of himself and his crew campaigning against the billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko from bringing in a seventh wife.

READ ALSO

Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at…

Luxury Jeweler Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood, to give…

According to him, he forbids Regina Daniel from turning a full housewife.

 

While sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote;

“mcdiamondv saw in a dream, where the money man @princenednwoko married more wives. That’s why we took to the streets in Port Harcourt.

So please all @regina.daniels fans around the globe, join us to say no to our model become a second class wife or a housewife, no to Him marrying more wives. Its time to all show her we love her and care so much about her affair.”

Watch the video below …

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks – See…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As Nengi Features In…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at their traditional…

Luxury Jeweler Michael Awujoola aka Malivelihood, to give out Hublot…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another Wife (Video)

Despite 2020 Being A Tough Year, See Nigerian Celebrities That Built Mansions…

Nigerians react as Laura Ikeji reveals intentions to undergo butt enlargement

Actress, Monalisa Chinda shades her colleagues, says only foolish people address…

Man wails after paying N10,650 for an hotel with complimentary breakfast

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More