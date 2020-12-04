Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another Wife (Video)

Fans and well-wishers of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels have taken to the streets to protest against Ned Nwoko marrying a new wife. This reaction was sparked by a viral video of Ned Nwoko revealing that he can choose to marry another wife and Regina can do little or nothing about it.

A concerned group of people has taken to the streets to protest against the 64-year-old former lawmaker from making Regina Daniels a full housewife.

One Mcdiamondv on Instagram shared a video of himself and his crew campaigning against the billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko from bringing in a seventh wife.

According to him, he forbids Regina Daniel from turning a full housewife.

While sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote;

“mcdiamondv saw in a dream, where the money man @princenednwoko married more wives. That’s why we took to the streets in Port Harcourt.

So please all @regina.daniels fans around the globe, join us to say no to our model become a second class wife or a housewife, no to Him marrying more wives. Its time to all show her we love her and care so much about her affair.”

Watch the video below …