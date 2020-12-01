TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and…

Comedian AY and wife, Mabel, ‘The Makuns’ celebrate…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other At…

Watch as Timi Dakolo performs for free at random weddings in…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her yams and dances in excitement (Pictures, Video)

NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Rita Daniels and mother of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels happens to be a farmer alongside her acting profession as she was recently seen harvesting her yams.

The 45-year-old Nollywood star took to her Instagram handle to share videos of herself at the farm.

See also: ‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack Anita Joseph over her marriage advise

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels’ son, Prince Munir Nwoko gets a…

The moment Ned Nwoko was seen teaching Regina Daniels how to…

She added that she is now a proud farmer.

All thanks and glory to God. I’ve just started harvesting my yam today. A proud farmer

she wrote on Monday and also dropped the video.

See video below;

Her daughter Regina Daniels commented on the post saying, “Oh my mama!” as others also dropped their reactions.

See photos

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding photos with…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and it is lovely…

Comedian AY and wife, Mabel, ‘The Makuns’ celebrate 12th wedding…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her yams and dances…

For naming him “Martha,” see what a man said he would do his father

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Man recounts his unexpected experience after he bashed an SUV

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More