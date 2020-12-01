Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her yams and dances in excitement (Pictures, Video)

Rita Daniels and mother of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels happens to be a farmer alongside her acting profession as she was recently seen harvesting her yams.

The 45-year-old Nollywood star took to her Instagram handle to share videos of herself at the farm.

She added that she is now a proud farmer.

All thanks and glory to God. I’ve just started harvesting my yam today. A proud farmer

she wrote on Monday and also dropped the video.

See video below;

Her daughter Regina Daniels commented on the post saying, “Oh my mama!” as others also dropped their reactions.

See photos