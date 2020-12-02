Regina Daniels reacts to reports claiming she was driving under influence

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has reacted to speculations that she was driving under influence, as a video purportedly showing her high while driving made rounds on social media.

Over the weekend, a video of Regina Daniels driving led to speculations she was driving under the influence and this made the video go viral.

In the video, her mannerisms and body movement seemed strange, as social media users concluded that she was high on a substance.

In the wake of the speculations, Regina shared photos where she was looking more like herself and wrote: “Sometimes perception is not reality …What you think is far from what you know …Free me !!”

 

