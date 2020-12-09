Relationship counsellor advises ladies to dump boyfriend that act like parent

A relationship counsellor identifed as Akinbosola Adeyemi, recently in his post on social media spoke on issues bothering on accountability in relationships.

Adeyemi in a recent tweet advised ladies to dump men who act like their parents. According to him, men who get upset over the whereabouts of their partners tend to be toxic and abusive.

See also:Men should not complain about paying bills – Actress Lizzy Gold shares biblical proof

He tweeted:

“Your boyfriend is your boyfriend! He is not your parent!! He has not right to know where you are or what you to everytime! You are an adult!! If he gets upset, like mad upset because he can’t reach you or you don’t text back, dump that nigga. He’s toxic and prone to abuse you.”