Reno Omokri sparks debate after saying arranged marriages have the least divorce rate, gives reason

By OluA

Former Presidential aid and political critic, Reno Omokri in a recent statement has advised against premarital sex as he opined that arranged marriages have the least divorce rate.

In a post he shared on Twitter, Reno stated that those who have premarital sex in other to gauge sexual compatibility are spiritually and scientifically wrong.

However, Reno said he is not advocating for arranged marriage, but said that an arranged marriage has the least divorce rate.

He wrote;

”Those who have premarital sex in order to gauge sexual compatibility are spiritually and scientifically wrong. It is evil. Arranged marriages have the least divorce. Research it. I am not saying have an arranged marriage. Just avoid premarital sex!”

His statement has however sparked debate online.

