‘Respect women or they will make your life a living hell’ – Samklef advises men, gives reasons

Social Media dramaLove and Relationship
By OluA
Samklef

Popular Nigerian music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has advised men on what to do to avoid the wrath of women.

The veteran hitmaker wrote via his official Twitter account that the only way to pacify a woman is by respecting her. Failure to do so will make life a living hell for the man.

In his words:

“One reason why u need to fear women and respect them or else they will make ur life a living hell. 1. She was the 1st to speak to satan (serpent) in the garden of Eden. For this reason fear dem. Women are fearless that’s why u can see them @ midnight hustling @ opebi allen”

