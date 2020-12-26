Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Dominic has finally taken to social media to unveil the man in her life, Fidelis Anosike, who is the publisher of Daily Times newspaper.

The 45-year-old who has always kept her love life away from the public’s eye for long has decided to come out in the open after she posted some cozy photos of herself and a man believed to be her man in the spirit of Christmas.

In one of the photos, Rita and her man who appeared to be in pajamas are seen holding up champagne flutes with the man hugging her from behind as they smile and pose for the camera.

Check out their adorable photos below: