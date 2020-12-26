TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas…

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer,…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her…

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for…

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her baby’s…

Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and their son…

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Dominic has finally taken to social media to unveil the man in her life, Fidelis Anosike, who is the publisher of Daily Times newspaper.

Rita Dominic Unveils Her Man Fidelis

READ ALSO

He Looks Like Davido’s Bodyguard” – Kiddwaya Trolled For…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

The 45-year-old who has always kept her love life away from the public’s eye for long has decided to come out in the open after she posted some cozy photos of herself and a man believed to be her man in the spirit of Christmas.

READ ALSO: Nollywood Actresses Share Embarrassing Moments They’ve Had With Fans – See How A Man Kissed Rita Dominic In Public

In one of the photos, Rita and her man who appeared to be in pajamas are seen holding up champagne flutes with the man hugging her from behind as they smile and pose for the camera.

Check out their adorable photos below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer, Adeherself…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her husband

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for it’…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

He Looks Like Davido’s Bodyguard” – Kiddwaya Trolled For Following Davido Around…

‘Distance isn’t an excuse for fatherhood’ — Tiwa Savage’s estranged…

Man takes his aged grandmom out on Christmas Day (Photos)

‘I was a man for 25 years but there was nothing to show for it’…

Video: Controversial actress, Etinosa makes pregnancy announcement as she…

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Nigeria ranks third highest “Top” users on gay dating App Grindr

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More