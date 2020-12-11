Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’ during her family thanksgiving at his church (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie and her family members stormed Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje aka Indaboski or Liquid Metal’s church for a special thanksgiving service.

Rita Edochi shared the video from the thanksgiving that showed her time in the church on her Instagram page as she captioned it with an appreciation message to God.

She wrote:

“2020 IS BEEN MY BEST YEAR.
AND
FROM THIS 2020 AND BEYOND GOD’S PLAN FOR MY FAMILY AND I WILL BE BOOOOOMB.
THANK YOU LORD

ABOUT MY FAMILY THANKS GIVING”

In the video, the Nollywood actress could be seen dancing with the man of God and also proceeded to spray him money as the church congregation watched.

 

