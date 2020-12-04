RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video shoot

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, in a recent statement has given his verdict on BBnaija star, Nengi’s acting skills.

RMD featured alongside Nengi in the music video shoot that involves, popular musician Davido.

Following the release of the video, RMD took to his Instagram page to commend and support Davido for his professionalism and hard work.

According to him, the popular singer displayed all the good things he had heard about him.

“I love when all the hard work creatives do come out nice and crisp, and the audience love it. I had heard about @davido work ethics before I met him, and it was on full display when I went on the set of Jowo to film the video with him.” He said.

RMD revealed that Nengi was surprisingly shy throughout the shoot, but nonetheless, she brought warmth to the shoot.

“I love the energy and the vibe he brings to his work. I hope you enjoy the full video that also stars @nengiofficial who was so surprisingly shy but brought so much warmth to the shoot.” He added.

See full post below: