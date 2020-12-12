Saraki Mourns As In-Law Reportedly Commits Suicide

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the death of his in-law, Omo-Oba Adedapo Adelanke Abdulfatah Ojora, who reportedly committed suicide.

In a tweet on Saturday, the former Senate President said the Ojora Royal Family has confirmed the demise of their beloved son on Friday 11th December, at his Ikoyi, Lagos residence.

According to the tweet, the Ojora family expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Police Command for immediately commencing an investigation into the circumstances of his death while they await the outcome of the investigation

Also, former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode reacted to Dapo’s demise on Twitter.

Fani-Kayode wrote,