Senator rides Okada to daughter’s wedding

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Morro, last weekend gave out his daughter in marriage, the Nation reports.

As he was leaving home for the venue of the wedding, there was traffic jam.

He jumped out of his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and called an Okada rider passing by, saying: “Please, take me to the venue of the wedding, I’m getting late.” The commercial motorcyclist stopped and he (senator) mounted the Okada and the rider zoomed off.

