TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

Watch the priceless moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ka3na reacts to Nengi’s refusal to…

Drama as housemate threatens to slap fellow housemate back in Big…

Senator rides Okada to daughter’s wedding

NewsSocial Media drama
By OluA

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Morro, last weekend gave out his daughter in marriage, the Nation reports.

As he was leaving home for the venue of the wedding, there was traffic jam.

See also: BBNaija: We are not dropouts, we are successful – Erica and Tacha brag as they link up (Video)

READ ALSO

I thought we agreed men are scum? – Dancer Grace…

Williams Uchemba releases pre-wedding photos, announces…

He jumped out of his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and called an Okada rider passing by, saying: “Please, take me to the venue of the wedding, I’m getting late.” The commercial motorcyclist stopped and he (senator) mounted the Okada and the rider zoomed off.

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed sparks reactions on social media

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday message to her…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates Whatsapp group’…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

Watch the priceless moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her daughter, Michelle…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

DJ Cuppy calls out ex-boyfriend Asa Asika over iPhone

We kissed on TV, and it was awesome – Flavour finally opens up on…

Senator rides Okada to daughter’s wedding

You talk too much – Nigerians drag Kiddwaya

BBNaija: We are not dropouts, we are successful – Erica and Tacha brag as they…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

Checkout new look of Davido’s fiancee Chioma Rowland

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More