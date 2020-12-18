Seyi Shay sends prayer request to God on the kind of man she wants, lists qualities

Nigerian female singer and songwriter Seyi Shay has revealed the kind of man she wants as a future husband as she prays to God concerning her dream man.

According to the beautiful screen diva, her man should be a man that prays and pays.

See her prayer request to God below:

Only time will tell if Seyi Shay’s prayer concerning her dream man will come to pass.

Seyi Shay was in the news some times ago after some unclad pictures of her surfaced online.

She however happens to be one of Nigeria’s talented female singers.