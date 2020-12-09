‘She Called Me A Nollywood Actress But She’s Begging For Answers In My DM

Burna Boy’s alleged Sierra Leonean side chic, Jo Pearl has shaded Stefflon Don in a recent post office on social media.

The UK based fashion model dragged British rapper, Stefflon Don for calling her a Nollywood actress on timeline while sneaking into her dms to seek for more clarity following her claims.

Recall Steff’s reactions to Jo Pearl’s relationship claims with Burna came off as though she was not into the gist but it seems the 28-year-old who wishes to have kids next year has been cowering to Jo Pearl’s private messages to seek answers.

The curvy fashion model disclosed that Stefflon Don has been begging her in her DM for answers and evidence.