TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini…

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 |…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna…

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

‘She Called Me A Nollywood Actress But She’s Begging For Answers In My DM

Entertainment
By San

Burna Boy’s alleged Sierra Leonean side chic, Jo Pearl has shaded Stefflon Don in a recent post office on social media.

The UK based fashion model dragged British rapper, Stefflon Don for calling her a Nollywood actress on timeline while sneaking into her dms to seek for more clarity following her claims.

Recall Steff’s reactions to Jo Pearl’s relationship claims with Burna came off as though she was not into the gist but it seems the 28-year-old who wishes to have kids next year has been cowering to Jo Pearl’s private messages to seek answers.

READ ALSO

The Difference Between You And I Is Hard Work – Kiddwaya…

Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don reveals desire to…

Read AlsoBurna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don reveals desire to have a baby in 2021

The curvy fashion model disclosed that Stefflon Don has been begging her in her DM for answers and evidence.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 | He Was Accused…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido breaks down as…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid wins Best African Act at the 2020 MOBO Awards

‘She Called Me A Nollywood Actress But She’s Begging For Answers In My DM

The Difference Between You And I Is Hard Work – Kiddwaya Draws The Line Between…

Saraki sends wife flowers to celebrate 29th wedding anniversary (Video)

Mr Eazi reveals plan to sell shares on his songs to fans (details)

Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don reveals desire to have a baby in 2021

Naira Marley, Rahama Sadau, Laycon, Hushpuppi others top Google searches in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More