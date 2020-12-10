‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as actress, Funke Akindele shows off rap skills in new musical video

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the new musical video Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele released ahead of her movie titled ‘Omo Ghetto Saga’.

The video which features the top actress in the movie like, Funke Akindele her self, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Thomas, was directed by Funke’s husband, JJC Skillz, produced by PuffyTee.

The song titled ‘Askamaya Anthem’ was written by JJC Skillz and Martinsfeelz Kobi Nwamama. The song fuses Hip hop and Afro-beat and calls for everyone who listens to step back and stand tall.

Watch the video below;

See how social media users have to say about the musical video;

@3k_market wrote “She’s multi talented”

@debradidi wrote “She’s full of talent ,Funke A Queen I stan”

@sennaa313 wrote “The woman be full vibe I swear”

@erodite__ wrote “Funke Akindele is really the GOAT very versatile lady.. A queen”

@glowbymo_organicskincarepalace wrote “She is super good.. excellent alwys,she and toyin moves me alwys”