She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking heavily surfaces online

Entertainment
By San

A video of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels smoking heaving has surfaced online and it has got netizens talking.

The Billionaire wife has caused many stirs again with her smoking skills during a party with friends. Many believe the 20-Year-Old is unhappy in her marriage and is acting out by indulging in vices such as drinking excessively and smoking.

See some reactions below:

itz_mzkabeer She just wants him to let her go! Shes not api wit d marriage.
luwanidee This girl was mis guided,or she chose this path herself,poverty is a bastard
Vincent: She is not really happy just forcing it with the material things
