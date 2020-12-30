TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

Burna Boy and Davido allegedly clash at Ghanaian nightclub…

“Nengi has been 23 since 2013” – Man who attended the same…

Watch as Ada Ameh hails Teni for visiting the actress’…

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him during a show

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Chike may have been bitten by the love bug as he takes to social media to look for a mystery lady he’d danced with during one of his performances over the weekend.

The singer shared a video of himself singing in a wedding reception with a beautiful lady in gold dress singing along to his song.

The lady who seems to be a big fan cannot but sing along to his song ‘Roju‘ off his album, ‘Boo of The Booless‘.

READ ALSO

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills…

Chioma Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring For The First…

Chike who was excited took to Twitter to search for the lady as he wrote, “They say Twitter sabi find person. Please find the girl on the gold dress o. I want to tell her something

READ ALSO: After Don Jazzy drops interest in ‘crush’ Rihanna, she is unbothered as she & A$AP Rocky Jet Ski, PDA in Barbados(Photo)

Just as the sonorous had stated for Twitter to find her, the lady commented on the post.

A lady with the username @TheJessicaustin wrote, “Lmaoooo it’s me” on the video post by Chike.

This has got the app users talking in the comment section.

A user @Napaul_ wrote, “Omo Chike done marry like dis…God when

Another follower @Iam_Gcfr commented, “Aso Ebi colour: social distance gold and lockdown green”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female…

Burna Boy and Davido allegedly clash at Ghanaian nightclub (video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him during a show

BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s parents (Video)

After Don Jazzy drops interest in ‘crush’ Rihanna, she is unbothered…

If you say happy New Year at 2pm, you are not wrong – Sam Adeyemi

Bobrisky goes emotional as Tacha calls him ‘nice woman’

I will hunt you down if you falsely accuse any of my sons of rape – Omoni…

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More