Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him during a show

Nigerian singer, Chike may have been bitten by the love bug as he takes to social media to look for a mystery lady he’d danced with during one of his performances over the weekend.

The singer shared a video of himself singing in a wedding reception with a beautiful lady in gold dress singing along to his song.

The lady who seems to be a big fan cannot but sing along to his song ‘Roju‘ off his album, ‘Boo of The Booless‘.

Chike who was excited took to Twitter to search for the lady as he wrote, “They say Twitter sabi find person. Please find the girl on the gold dress o. I want to tell her something“

They say twitter sabi find person . Please Find the girl on the gold dress o. I want to tell her something ☺️. pic.twitter.com/4DPEq48JlZ — Chiké (@Officialchike) December 29, 2020

Just as the sonorous had stated for Twitter to find her, the lady commented on the post.

A lady with the username @TheJessicaustin wrote, “Lmaoooo it’s me” on the video post by Chike.

This has got the app users talking in the comment section.

A user @Napaul_ wrote, “Omo Chike done marry like dis…God when“

Another follower @Iam_Gcfr commented, “Aso Ebi colour: social distance gold and lockdown green”