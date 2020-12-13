TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Singer, Flavour N'abania Under Fire After Video Of Him Kissing His Daughter Goes Viral

A video of popular singer, Flavour N’abania kissing his daughter has gone viral on social media sparking mixed reactions.

In the video, the singer is seen giving his daughter a kiss on the lips.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO

Nigerians blast Paul Okoye for performing Psquare’s song at…

3 Months After A Successful Leg Surgery, See How Straight…

However, according to some social media users, kissing a child on the lips sends the wrong message and what Flavour did, was very wrong, regardless of the fact that she was his daughter.

See some comments below;

@fboygram wrote “Is it okay to kiss your child on the mouth? It can shift the kid’s understanding of personal boundaries…

READ ALSO: Checkout adorable photos of actor, Browny Igboegwu’s lookalike daughter

The lips and the mouth are the personal boundaries of a kid’s body, as psychologist Charlotte Reznick explains. When you kiss a child on the lips, you show them that their body border is open and that someone can intrude into their territory with no problem.”

@bamsfashion_ wrote “Why he look the girl like say he wan f*ck am”

@ayoka_johnson wrote “Haa see the look on his face”

@db_fabrics wrote “I won’t be surprised if he’s a low-key paedophile….That look he gave the child is appalling”

@fairskinnedgirlie wrote “Even the way he rubbed her hand….man was horny sha”

@jialoba wrote “This kiss and the after reaction sha???”

@the_real_chinny wrote “I’m not okay with that look at all”

@ruth_adache wrote “Y he looking at like like a pedophile”

@mzaminu wrote “The look . Hmmmm”

