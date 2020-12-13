Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him Kissing His Daughter Goes Viral

A video of popular singer, Flavour N’abania kissing his daughter has gone viral on social media sparking mixed reactions.
In the video, the singer is seen giving his daughter a kiss on the lips.
Watch the video below:
However, according to some social media users, kissing a child on the lips sends the wrong message and what Flavour did, was very wrong, regardless of the fact that she was his daughter.
See some comments below;
@fboygram wrote “Is it okay to kiss your child on the mouth? It can shift the kid’s understanding of personal boundaries…
The lips and the mouth are the personal boundaries of a kid’s body, as psychologist Charlotte Reznick explains. When you kiss a child on the lips, you show them that their body border is open and that someone can intrude into their territory with no problem.”
@bamsfashion_ wrote “Why he look the girl like say he wan f*ck am”
@ayoka_johnson wrote “Haa see the look on his face”
@db_fabrics wrote “I won’t be surprised if he’s a low-key paedophile….That look he gave the child is appalling”
@fairskinnedgirlie wrote “Even the way he rubbed her hand….man was horny sha”
@jialoba wrote “This kiss and the after reaction sha???”
@the_real_chinny wrote “I’m not okay with that look at all”
@ruth_adache wrote “Y he looking at like like a pedophile”
@mzaminu wrote “The look . Hmmmm”
