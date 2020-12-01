TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other At…

Singer, Mr Eazi joins the league of Range Rover owners

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi has joined the league of Range Rover owner as he acquires one for himself.

According to Mr Eazi, he gifted himself the Rang Rover as a Christmas gift.

Sharing the photo of his new ride on Instagram, the 29 year old wrote;

READ ALSO

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other…

Temi Otedola recounts how Mr Eazi was rude to her when they…

“If i end up not being in one place to enjoy my new car, i will be upset”

In another post, Mr Eazi wrote “Gave myself a Christmas gift”

See photo of the New ride below;

Recall that few months ago, the singer revealed in an interview with Sunday beat that he preferred to use Uber to transport himself because he can not spend millions on a car he would not be able to drive often.

“Till today, I use Uber but I do not care and by the way, I don’t even pay for the ride because I was given Uber credit. But if you see me in the Uber vehicle and feel that Mr Eazi is poor, what is my business (with that)? For instance, everybody around me has cars, and besides, I buy cars for people. If it makes sense for me to use an Uber, why should I drive? Why would I pay about N100m for a car that I would probably drive just five times a year?” Mr Eazi said.

Via Linda Ikeji
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and it is lovely…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Mr Eazi joins the league of Range Rover owners

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

I charge N10 million and above for runs – Bobrisky brags

Wizkid wins 2020 BET Soul Train Award

I’ve become selfish – Asa speaks on why she’s yet to marry (Video)

‘Don’t be stupid like me’ – Lady advises as she recounts…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More