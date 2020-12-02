TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

Singer, Peruzzi grants female fan’s wish for Christmas

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Sensational singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, populaly known as Peruzzi  has surprised a female fan on Twitter by granting her wish for Christmas.

According to the fan identified as @Tiana_kriss , she wants a particular hair which costs N18,000 for Christmas and she wishes the singer can help her own the hair.

“Just saw this hair and I want it for Christmas.. #18,000  @Peruzzi come tru for ur girl” She tweeted.

READ ALSO

‘You can’t be a billionaire’ – Troll…

See Funke Akindele’s Reply To A Man Who Said She Will Die If…

On reading her tweet, the 30-year-old asked for her account details. A few minutes later, he tweeted that he had successfully completed the transaction.

See how some twitter users reacted to this;

@ashleykay2507 wrote “Is it that this pple use diff Twitter from mine abi Weary faceWeary faceWeary faceWeary face God I’m a hoodlum abi ur stepdaughter ni, cuz Ayam not understanding anymore”

@Victor_blaq1 wrote “Omo perruzi you no dey tell guys to drop account number”

@SmilezChuck wrote “Perruzi get sugar daddy qualities oh………. If na people wey still b boyfriend like us ,I go just tell her say I like her natural hair… Then we move on”

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky shows off N15million cash gift he claims to have collected from his…

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who Accused Burna Boy…

Drama as Sugar Mummy reportedly hires thugs to disrupt her younger lover’s…

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri encourages couples to check each others phones,…

‘Bobrisky is a misogynist and its disgusting how his main supporters are…

Someone should help me beg God – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out in…

Singer, Peruzzi grants female fan’s wish for Christmas

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More