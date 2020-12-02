Singer, Peruzzi grants female fan’s wish for Christmas

Sensational singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, populaly known as Peruzzi has surprised a female fan on Twitter by granting her wish for Christmas.

According to the fan identified as @Tiana_kriss , she wants a particular hair which costs N18,000 for Christmas and she wishes the singer can help her own the hair.

“Just saw this hair and I want it for Christmas.. #18,000 @Peruzzi come tru for ur girl” She tweeted.

On reading her tweet, the 30-year-old asked for her account details. A few minutes later, he tweeted that he had successfully completed the transaction.

See how some twitter users reacted to this;

@ashleykay2507 wrote “Is it that this pple use diff Twitter from mine abi Weary faceWeary faceWeary faceWeary face God I’m a hoodlum abi ur stepdaughter ni, cuz Ayam not understanding anymore”

@Victor_blaq1 wrote “Omo perruzi you no dey tell guys to drop account number”

@SmilezChuck wrote “Perruzi get sugar daddy qualities oh………. If na people wey still b boyfriend like us ,I go just tell her say I like her natural hair… Then we move on”