Singer, Wizkid buys his first son, Boluwatife a Christmas gift worth N500,000

Sensational and multiple winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid has bought his first son, Boluwatife a Christmas gift worth N500,000.

The father of three bought his son latest PlayStation gaming console, PS5 which is worth over N500k.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Wizkid’s first baby mama and mother of Boluwatife, Sola Ogudu wrote;

“Dad with the premium gifts Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes Tife is above the moon right now Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat.”

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@gozioleks_ wrote “Davido will do something bigger now.. Just watch”

@kingjessedesmond wrote “Please NOTE Wizkid didn’t post this, his son/baby mama posted it so I don’t want to see anyone saying Wizkid was making noise because he bought a ps5 for his son”

@yhemmy_o wrote “Glad he is slowly leaving his deadbeat ways”