Singer, Yemi Alade stuns many after saying she is ready to marry any man who has onions

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Sensational female singer, Yemi Alade has left many stunned on social media after making an announcement that she is ready to marry any man who has onions.

According to the 31 year old on twitter, she is ready to get married to any man who has onions at home.

In her words;

“Who get Onion Farm abeg…. I wan marry.”

Although it was quite obvious that Yemi was being sarcastic with her tweet, this however has not stopped interested men in shooting their shot.

See some comments below;

@iamava123 wrote “@yemialadee I get onion farm Yemi Alade.. But the challenge is that its located at Borno. Zabarmari to be precise. Will you still marry me?”

@itzme_oluwaseun wrote “My papa get o, can you marry me?”

@shes__prosperous wrote “Oya Nigerian men with onions line up”

@iamrealebere wrote “Marrying because of onions, this onions will break the hidden tears in her eyes”

Via Twitter
