TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday…

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Comedian, Crazeclown, and his fiancee, Jojo, expecting their…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

One of the slay queens who threatened to rape Nigerian singer Omah Lay has appeared in a new video apologizing on the behalf of her fellow slay queens.

Recall that some unknown slay queens went viral online a few days ago as they were seen dancing to Omah Lay’s Infinity featuring Olamide where they claimed that the singer who seems to be their crush will be raped if they ever set eyes on him.

The video garnered a lot of backlashes online after it went viral for their open threat on the fast rising singer.

READ ALSO

This past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me…

”Out In A New Country, The Next Thing I’m Been Treated Like…

Watch Video Here;

In another report, Omah Lay has recounted his not so good experience in Uganda.

See also: ”Out In A New Country, The Next Thing I’m Been Treated Like A Common Thief’-Omahlay Narrates Uganda Experience

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Couple look unhappy as friends spray them with mint N10 notes on wedding day…

Laycon finally receives keys to house he won on BBNaija (Video)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years – Wife cries…

Former Nollywood actress, Regina Askia celebrates 53rd birthday in style…

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with Lola Omotayo…

This past week has been difficult but eye-opening for me – Tems recounts…

Korede Bello surprises his manager of 10-years with a brand new car to celebrate…

Seyi Shay sends prayer request to God on the kind of man she wants, lists…

Sanwo-Olu awards LASU Best Graduating student, Best Master’s Degree student N5m…

Wahala for who no get Blue tick – reactions as Laycon & Kiddwaya gets…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More