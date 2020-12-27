‘So you’ve joined ‘our’ single moms group chat’ – Victoria Inyama says as she reacts to Etinosa Idemudia baby arrival

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Nigerian actress Victoria Inyama has reacted to the news of Etinosa Idemudia’s baby arrival.

Inyama took to social media to congratulate Etinosa on the arrival of her baby but also mockingly welcomed her to the single mothers’ chat group.

“So madam perfect has a baby….congratulations…I am still alive and well to see this 🤣🤣🤣 So you have also joined ‘our’ Single moms group chat…😂😂😂😂😂 You mocked me with death but l won’t do same to you,” she wrote.

But l dedicate that Cashout Lincoln & Zlatan song to you. Hopefully, motherhood will bring some joy into your life so you know that life dishes different meals…Hopefully, you will stop projecting your despairs unto others but most importantly, fill your baby with love and wish others well. Stop wishing death to a person older than you.”

Pray to get to that beautiful old age……it’s a blessing considering how people are just dying this year…Thank God for his gift of life to you Etiosa….try be happy now 💜”

Inyama’s post is coming on the heels of Idemudia’s baby arrival.

