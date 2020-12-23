TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Someone is seriously toasting me – DJ Cuppy reveals plans to get into a relationship

By San

Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has revealed someone is toasting her on Twitter.

Cuppy is one of the few celebrities that most times engage her fans and followers ask she revealed why she broke up with her former boyfriend couples of months ago.

She in a couple of minutes ago tweeted to her over 2.9 million followers;

Cupcakes, someone is REALLY toasting me o!

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Toyin Abraham recently stepped out rocking a matching outfits with her stepdaughter Temitope.

Toyin Abraham shared a picture of herself and Temitope in an Instagram post on Tuesday and it was a lovely one to behold

See the photos below: “Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

