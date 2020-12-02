Someone should help me beg God – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out in frustration

While many may believe celebrities are living a rosy life, this might however not be true in all cases as they also face challenges.

Big Brother Naija star and entrepreneur, Ifu Ennada, recently took to social media to cry out in frustration about her personal life.

In a series of posts she shared via her Instagram story, the reality said she sometimes felt neglected by God and just needed him to remember her.

Ifu added that she had invested so much into her personal and business development this year, and she felt frustrated because God had the capacity to bless her, but he did not.

The reality star also said she was not ashamed to share her struggles as life was not a bed of roses.

The entrepreneur conclusively noted that Instagram made it look like people did not have bad days, but despite her frustrations, she would not give up and would continue to have faith even in the darkest situations.