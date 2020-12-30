Stop committing sin on an empty bank account – Princess Shyngle advises women

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA
Princess Shyngle

Popular Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, in a recent statement has advised ladies to stop dating men who don’t add value to their lives.

The actress made this known in an Instagram Live session she held on her page today, December 30, 2020.

According to Princess Shyngle , it is wrong for ladies who date men that do not give them anything to criticise women who sleep with men that give them money.

She stated that women who sleep with men they are not married to, are already committing, so they should stop committing sin on an empty bank account and do it well by collecting material things.

According to Shyngle, a man who doesn’t give a woman money should at least be able to give her ideas that can fetch her money.

