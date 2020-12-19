“Stop giving men money” – controversial therapist Blessing Okoro advises women (Video)

Controversial Nigerian sex therapist Blessing Okoro has urged women in the country to stop giving out money to men especially the one whom they are in a relationship with.

Blessing Okoro has been skeptical about the kind of men women in the country should go into a relationship with and as 2020 comes to an end she has decided to advise women ahead of the new year.

Blessing Okoro in a new video posted on her official Instagram account urged women to stop giving men money as she noted their job is to assist the men not to provide.

Blessing Okoro went on to advise women to desist from dating or getting married to men who are jobless.

Watch Blessing Okoro preaching to women below: