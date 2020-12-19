TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

“I am here for you forever” – Ghanaian actress,…

“Stop giving men money” – controversial therapist Blessing Okoro advises women (Video)

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By OluA

Controversial Nigerian sex therapist Blessing Okoro has urged women in the country to stop giving out money to men especially the one whom they are in a relationship with.

Blessing Okoro has been skeptical about the kind of men women in the country should go into a relationship with and as 2020 comes to an end she has decided to advise women ahead of the new year.

See also: Susu Dino: Dino Melaye reacts to wedding poster claiming he is getting married next week

READ ALSO

You can’t make many innocent girls useless & hope to…

BBNaija: Ifu Ennada reveals why she treats men ruthlessly…

Blessing Okoro in a new video posted on her official Instagram account urged women to stop giving men money as she noted their job is to assist the men not to provide.

Blessing Okoro went on to advise women to desist from dating or getting married to men who are jobless.

Watch Blessing Okoro preaching to women below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with Lola Omotayo…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy features mother, sister in “Way Too Big” music video

BBNaija’s Diane responds to lady who mocked her for not finding a man in…

Second Wave: Lagos returns restriction order on Churches, Mosques, bans Carnival

“Stop giving men money” – controversial therapist Blessing Okoro advises…

Susu Dino: Dino Melaye reacts to wedding poster claiming he is getting married…

The Year In Review | 10 Nigerian Celebrities That Had A Very Good 2020

What were you doing together? – Nigerians react after Tems claimed she and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More