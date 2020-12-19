Susu Dino: Dino Melaye reacts to wedding poster claiming he is getting married next week

Former Senator, Dino Melaye has denied a woman who shared series of photos of both of them claiming they will be getting married on Boxing Day, December 26.

Taking to his Instagram page, the former Senator who represented Kogi West in the 8th National Assembly, denied knowing the woman stating that the pictures were photoshopped. Dino added that the ”419” by the woman who calls herself ”Susu Dino ”had been taken too far.

”419 taken too far. General Public i dont know this person talkless of marriage. Even for film it can’t happen. SDM is not available ooo” he wrote

In another post, Dino wrote;