"Take your marriage off social media" – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he shares new photo from his honeymoon

By OluA

A concerned fan has advised Nollywood actor, comedian, and entrepreneur Williams Uchemba to take his marriage off social media to avoid any drama in the future.

Recall that Williams Uchemba who tied the knot with his fiancee Brunella Oscar about a month ago has been sharing photos from their honeymoon with fans via his Instagram handle.

He previously posted photos of himself and his wife having an expensive breakfast.

He has taken to his page again to share another set of photos at Dubai having fun together.

The concerned fan commented under his post and advised him to take his marriage off the internet to avoid problems.

See photos below;

