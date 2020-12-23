Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian billionaire daughter and actress, Temi Otedola has shared lovely photos of her siblings on social media.

The Citation star took to her twitter page to share photos of her sisters, Tolani Otedola, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy and brother, Fewa Otedola.

She simply captioned it: ‘us 4 for life

See the photos below

In related news,

DJ Cuppy has revealed someone is toasting her on Twitter.

Cuppy is one of the few celebrities that most times engage her fans and followers ask she revealed why she broke up with her former boyfriend couples of months ago.

She in a couple of minutes ago tweeted to her over 2.9 million followers;

Cupcakes, someone is REALLY toasting me o!

