‘Thank you for always being there’ – BBNaija Khafi pens down sweet words to Tacha on her birthday

Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem took to Instagram to pen down sweet words to her bestfriend and fellow housemate, Tacha whose birthday is today, 23rd of December.

According to Khafi, Tacha is her girl, her best friend and her sister for life. She also used the medium to assure the brand Influencer of the love she has for her.

Sharing an adorable photo of the celebrant, Khafi wrote;

“My beautiful beautiful girlfriend It is your birthday today and you deserve all of the celebration, all of the hurrah, all of the fuss!! You are someone who is beautiful on the inside and out and I am so happy you are my gurl, my bestie, and my sister for LIFE Thank you for always being there for me through the best times AND through the toughest. I love you hunny and truly pray 25 gives you all you wish for and more. All we do is…?”

Reacting to this, Tacha wrote;

“symply_tacha wrote “My Sister from thesame mother!! Thank you Khafi I love you so much”