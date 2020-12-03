TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“That Girl Sounded Like A Wife You Cannot Present In Public” – Etinosa Idemudia Speaks On Burna Boy’s Cheating Scandal

Entertainment
By San

Jopearl made the headlines on the internet after a video of her claiming she has been secretly dating Burna Boy for 2 years now she was promised to have children for him.

Reacting to this highly controversial matter, Etinosa opined that the lady did not speak like a side chick but like a wife who can’t be presented to the public because of how society perceives how a wife should be.

She shared her thoughts on her Instagram story, and below are screenshots of what she said,

