“That Girl Sounded Like A Wife You Cannot Present In Public” – Etinosa Idemudia Speaks On Burna Boy’s Cheating Scandal

Popular Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia has weighed in on Burna Boy’s cheating scandal raised by one Sierra Leonean fashion model, Jopearl.

Jopearl made the headlines on the internet after a video of her claiming she has been secretly dating Burna Boy for 2 years now she was promised to have children for him.

Reacting to this highly controversial matter, Etinosa opined that the lady did not speak like a side chick but like a wife who can’t be presented to the public because of how society perceives how a wife should be.

She shared her thoughts on her Instagram story, and below are screenshots of what she said,