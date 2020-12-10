The days of small beginnings: Adebayo Salami shares throwback picture with Jide Kosoko, Ngozi Nwosu, others

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami also known as Oga Bello has taken to his social media handle to share a throwback picture of himself with some of his colleagues which include; Jide Kosoko, Ngozi Nwosu, Yinka Quadri and some other people.

Oga Bello shared the picture on Instagram on Thursday and captioned it “Alhamdulillah for the journey so far. For the grace of growth and more, we are grateful.”

See also:Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder

A look at the picture show it was during the days when they were probably just starting.

Everyone of them have gone ahead to become popular figures in the industry today whom many of the upcoming actors and actresses look up to.

See photo below;

Oga Bello is the father of popular actor, Femi Adebayo.

