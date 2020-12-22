The Milkmaid, Living In Bondage, Ramsey Nouah win big at the 2020 AMAA (full list)

This year AMAA Awards took place virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Nigerian movies; The Milkmaid, Living Bondage won big in their categories.

Ace actor, Ramsey Nouah also won the “Best actor in a supporting role” for his role in Living In Bondage.

20.

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Arabrun Nyyeneque–40 Sticks

Adjatey Annang-Gold Ghost Lounge

Narcissus Afeli–Desrances

Cosson Chinepoh–Fisherman’s Diary

Ramsey Noah Jnr – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free ***WINNER: RAMSEY NOUAH (LIVING IN BONDAGE – — AMAA (@AMAAWARDS) December 21, 2020

See also:Peter Okoye now a co-owner of a wine company (Video)

See full list below;

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

● Baxu & the Giant — Namibia

● Songs About My Mother — South Africa

● Idi Amin’s Boat — Uganda

● Yahoo — Nigeria

● SEMA (Speak Out) — DRC

● The Letter Reader — South Africa

● A Canvas for a Visa — Senegal

● After the War — Egypt

***WINNER: The Letter Reader (South Africa)

JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

● From Here To Timbuktu — Kenya

● Malaika (The Warrior Queen) — Nigeria/USA

● A Special Gift — Mozambique

● The Legend of Lwanda Magere — Kenya

● FTFO — Nigeria

● Sankofa — Cote D’Voire

● I am leaving In Ghana Get Me Out of Here — Ghana

● A Gugle Day — Nigeria

***WINNER: I am leaving In Ghana Get Me Out of Here (Ghana)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

● January 15, 1970: Untold memoir of the Biafran War (Nigeria)

● Journey to Kenya (Sudan)

● No Gold for Kalsaka (Burkina Faso)

● Days of Cannibalism (South Africa)

● Finding Sally (Ethiopia/Canada)

● The Letter (Kenya)

● Becoming Black (Togo/Germany)

● Influence (South Africa)

***WINNER: No Gold for Kalsaka (Burkina Faso)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT

● Boxed (USA)

● June 14 (USA)

● Egun (Brazil)

● Brick By Brick (USA)

***WINNER: Boxed (USA)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

● Once In Hundred Years (USA)

● Revolution From Afar (USA)

● Meeting My Father (France)

● Becoming Black (Germany)

● If Objects Could Speak (Germany)

***WINNER: Becoming Black (Germany)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

● Aiyai: Wrathful Soul (Australia)

● Lola (USA)

● A Day With Jerusa (Brazil)

● Black and Blue (USA)

● Joseph (Barbados)

***WINNER: Joseph (Barbados)

MICHAEL ANYIAM-OSIGWE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

● Eagles’ Nest — Olivier Assoua

● 2 Weeks in Lagos — Kathryn Fasegha

● Idemuza — Aloaye Omoake

● Between — Daniel Adenimokan

● No Shades — Claire Anyiam-Osigwe

***WINNER: No Shades — Claire Anyiam-Osigwe

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

● The Milkmaid (Nigeria)

● Knuckle City (South Africa)

● This is Not A Burial…it’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)

● Fiela’s Child (South Africa)

● The White Line (Namibia)

***WINNER — The Milkmaid (Nigeria)

AMAA 2020 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

● This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)

● Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie (Ghana)

● The White Line (Namibia)

● Ibi (The Birth) (Nigeria)

● Foreigner’s God (Nigeria)

***WINNER: This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

● Knuckle City (South Africa)

● Ratnik (Nigeria)

● The Milkmaid (Nigeria)

● 1929 (Nigeria)

● Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie (Ghana)

***WINNER: The Milkmaid (Nigeria)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

● The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)

● Coming from Insanity (Nigeria)

● Zulu Wedding (South Africa)

● Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)

● For Maria: Ebun Pataki (Nigeria)

● Walking with Shadows (Nigeria)

● Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (Nigeria)

● Mirage (Zimbabwe)

***WINNER — Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

● Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie (Ghana)

● Desrances (Burkina Faso)

● Knuckle City (South Africa)

● Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (Nigeria)

● Badamasi (Nigeria)

● Ratnik (Ratnik)

● Foreigner’s God (Nigeria)

● A Taste of Our Land (Rwanda)

***WINNER: Knuckle City (South Africa)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

● Fiela’s Child (South Africa)

● Knuckle City (South Africa)

● Children of the Storm (South Africa)

● The Ghost and House of Truth (Nigeria)

● For Maria: Ebun Pataki (Nigeria)

● 40 Sticks (Kenya)

● Desrances (Burkina Faso)

● Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)

***WINNER: Fiela’s Child (South Africa)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

● Ratnik (Nigeria)

● Knuckle City (South Africa)

● Zulu Wedding (South Africa)

● Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (Ghana)

● This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection (Lesotho)

● Foreigner’s God (Nigeria)

● Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)

● The Ghost and the House of Truth (Nigeria)

***WINNER: Knuckle City (South Africa)

​

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

● The Ghost and House of Truth (Nigeria)

● The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)

● Knuckle City (South Africa)

● The Milkmaid (Nigeria)

● 40 Sticks (Kenya)

● Desrances (Burkina Faso)

● This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection (Lesotho)

● Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)

***WINNER — This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

● Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (Ghana)

● The Ghost and House of Truth (Nigeria)

● Knuckle City (South Africa)

● 40 Sticks (Kenya)

● Desrances (Burkina Faso)

***WINNER — The Ghost and the House of Truth (Nigeria)

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY

● For Maria: Ebun Pataki (Nigeria)

● The White Line (Namibia)

● 4th Republic (Nigeria)

● The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)

● Knuckle City (South Africa)

● 40 Sticks (Kenya)

● Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (Ghana)

● 3 Days To Go (South Africa)

***WINNER — The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)

AMAA 2020- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

● Cold Feet

● Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

● 4th Republic

● For Maria: Ebun Pataki

● The Bling Lagosians

● Coming From Insanity

● The Ghost and The House of Truth

● The Milkmaid

***WINNER — The Milkmaid

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/PROMISING ACTOR

● Faith Fidel — The Fisherman’s Diary

● Naomi Nemlin — Desrances

● Chimezie Imo — Nimbe

● Swanky JKA — Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

● Wayne Smith — Fiela’s Child

● Cina Soul — Gold Coast Lounge

● Anthonieta Kalunta — The Milkmaid

***WINNER — Faith Fidel — The Fisherman’s Diary

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

● Arabrun Nyyeneque — 40 Sticks

● Adjatey Annang- Gold Ghost Lounge

● Narcissus Afeli — Desrances

● Cosson Chinepoh — Fisherman’s Diary

● Ramsey Nouah Jnr — Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

***WINNER: Ramsey Nouah Jnr — Living in Bondage: Breaking Free

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

● Maryam Booth — The Milkmaid

● Chairmaine Mujeri — Mirage

● Linda Ejiofor — 4th Republic

● Ndano Tramanse — Fisherman’s Diary

● Tina Mba — The Set Up

● Faniswa Yisa — Knuckle City

● Evelyne Juhen — Desrances

***WINNER: Maryam Booth — The Milkmaid

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

● Jimmy Jean-Louis — Desrances

● Gabriel Afolayan — Coming From Insanity

● Kang Quintus — Fisherman’s Diary

● Bongile Mantsai — Knuckle City

● Alphonse Menyo — Gold Coast Lounge

● Eyinna Nwigwe — Badamasi

● Robert Agengo/Mwaura Bilal/Andreo Kamau/ Xavier Ywawa — 40 Sticks

● Darrin Dewitt Henson — Zulu Wedding

***WINNER: Jimmy Jean-Louis — Desrances

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

● Joselyn Dumas — Cold Feet

● Mary Twala Mhlongo — This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection

● Stella Damasus — Between

● Meg Otanwa — For Maria: Ebun Pataki

● Zenobia Kloppers — Fiela’s Child

● Elvina Ibru — The Bling Lagosians

● Girley Jazama — The White Line

● Kelly Khumalo — Zulu Wedding

***WINNER: Mary Twala Mhlongo — This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

● Coming From Insanity — Akinyemi Sebastine Akinropo

● Living in Bondage — Ramsey Nouah Jnr.

● The Bling Lagosians — Bolanle Austen- Peters

● For Maria: Ebun Pataki — Damilola E. Orimogunje

● The Zulu Wedding — Lineo Sekeleoana

● A Taste of Our Land - — Yuhi Amuli

● Mirage — Malaika Mushandu

● The White Line — Desiree Kahikopo-Meiffret

***WINNER: A Taste of Our Land — Yuhi Amuli

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

● Akin Omotoso — The Ghost and House of Truth

● Enah Johnscott — A Fisherman’s Diary

● Jahmil X.T Quebeka- Knuckle City

● Desmond Ovbiagele- Milk Maid

● Victor Gatonye- 40 Sticks

● Appoline Traore — Desrances

● Jeremiah Lemohang Mosese — This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection

● Pascal Aka — Gold Coast Lounge

**WINNER: Jeremiah Lemohang Mosese — This is Not a Burial, It’s a resurrection

AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

● The Ghost and the House of Truth (Nigeria)

● The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)

● Knuckle City (South Africa)

● The Milkmaid (Nigeria)

● 40 Sticks (Kenya)

● Desrances (Burkina Faso)

● This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)

● Gold Coast Lounge — Ghana

***WINNER: The Milkmaid (Nigeria)