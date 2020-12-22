The Milkmaid, Living In Bondage, Ramsey Nouah win big at the 2020 AMAA (full list)

This year AMAA Awards took place virtually owing to the coronavirus pandemic, however, Nigerian movies; The Milkmaid, Living Bondage won big in their categories.
Ace actor, Ramsey Nouah also won the “Best actor in a supporting role” for his role in Living In Bondage.
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Arabrun Nyyeneque–40 Sticks
Adjatey Annang-Gold Ghost Lounge
Narcissus Afeli–Desrances
Cosson Chinepoh–Fisherman’s Diary
Ramsey Noah Jnr – Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
***WINNER: RAMSEY NOUAH (LIVING IN BONDAGE –
See full list below;
EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM
● Baxu & the Giant — Namibia
● Songs About My Mother — South Africa
● Idi Amin’s Boat — Uganda
● Yahoo — Nigeria
● SEMA (Speak Out) — DRC
● The Letter Reader — South Africa
● A Canvas for a Visa — Senegal
● After the War — Egypt
***WINNER: The Letter Reader (South Africa)
JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION
● From Here To Timbuktu — Kenya
● Malaika (The Warrior Queen) — Nigeria/USA
● A Special Gift — Mozambique
● The Legend of Lwanda Magere — Kenya
● FTFO — Nigeria
● Sankofa — Cote D’Voire
● I am leaving In Ghana Get Me Out of Here — Ghana
● A Gugle Day — Nigeria
***WINNER: I am leaving In Ghana Get Me Out of Here (Ghana)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY
● January 15, 1970: Untold memoir of the Biafran War (Nigeria)
● Journey to Kenya (Sudan)
● No Gold for Kalsaka (Burkina Faso)
● Days of Cannibalism (South Africa)
● Finding Sally (Ethiopia/Canada)
● The Letter (Kenya)
● Becoming Black (Togo/Germany)
● Influence (South Africa)
***WINNER: No Gold for Kalsaka (Burkina Faso)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT
● Boxed (USA)
● June 14 (USA)
● Egun (Brazil)
● Brick By Brick (USA)
***WINNER: Boxed (USA)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY
● Once In Hundred Years (USA)
● Revolution From Afar (USA)
● Meeting My Father (France)
● Becoming Black (Germany)
● If Objects Could Speak (Germany)
***WINNER: Becoming Black (Germany)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE
● Aiyai: Wrathful Soul (Australia)
● Lola (USA)
● A Day With Jerusa (Brazil)
● Black and Blue (USA)
● Joseph (Barbados)
***WINNER: Joseph (Barbados)
MICHAEL ANYIAM-OSIGWE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD
● Eagles’ Nest — Olivier Assoua
● 2 Weeks in Lagos — Kathryn Fasegha
● Idemuza — Aloaye Omoake
● Between — Daniel Adenimokan
● No Shades — Claire Anyiam-Osigwe
***WINNER: No Shades — Claire Anyiam-Osigwe
OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE
● The Milkmaid (Nigeria)
● Knuckle City (South Africa)
● This is Not A Burial…it’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)
● Fiela’s Child (South Africa)
● The White Line (Namibia)
***WINNER — The Milkmaid (Nigeria)
AMAA 2020 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
● This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)
● Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie (Ghana)
● The White Line (Namibia)
● Ibi (The Birth) (Nigeria)
● Foreigner’s God (Nigeria)
***WINNER: This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP
● Knuckle City (South Africa)
● Ratnik (Nigeria)
● The Milkmaid (Nigeria)
● 1929 (Nigeria)
● Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie (Ghana)
***WINNER: The Milkmaid (Nigeria)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK
● The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)
● Coming from Insanity (Nigeria)
● Zulu Wedding (South Africa)
● Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)
● For Maria: Ebun Pataki (Nigeria)
● Walking with Shadows (Nigeria)
● Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (Nigeria)
● Mirage (Zimbabwe)
***WINNER — Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT
● Heroes of Africa; Tette Quarshie (Ghana)
● Desrances (Burkina Faso)
● Knuckle City (South Africa)
● Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (Nigeria)
● Badamasi (Nigeria)
● Ratnik (Ratnik)
● Foreigner’s God (Nigeria)
● A Taste of Our Land (Rwanda)
***WINNER: Knuckle City (South Africa)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
● Fiela’s Child (South Africa)
● Knuckle City (South Africa)
● Children of the Storm (South Africa)
● The Ghost and House of Truth (Nigeria)
● For Maria: Ebun Pataki (Nigeria)
● 40 Sticks (Kenya)
● Desrances (Burkina Faso)
● Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)
***WINNER: Fiela’s Child (South Africa)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
● Ratnik (Nigeria)
● Knuckle City (South Africa)
● Zulu Wedding (South Africa)
● Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (Ghana)
● This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection (Lesotho)
● Foreigner’s God (Nigeria)
● Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)
● The Ghost and the House of Truth (Nigeria)
***WINNER: Knuckle City (South Africa)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
● The Ghost and House of Truth (Nigeria)
● The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)
● Knuckle City (South Africa)
● The Milkmaid (Nigeria)
● 40 Sticks (Kenya)
● Desrances (Burkina Faso)
● This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection (Lesotho)
● Gold Coast Lounge (Ghana)
***WINNER — This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING
● Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (Ghana)
● The Ghost and House of Truth (Nigeria)
● Knuckle City (South Africa)
● 40 Sticks (Kenya)
● Desrances (Burkina Faso)
***WINNER — The Ghost and the House of Truth (Nigeria)
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREENPLAY
● For Maria: Ebun Pataki (Nigeria)
● The White Line (Namibia)
● 4th Republic (Nigeria)
● The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)
● Knuckle City (South Africa)
● 40 Sticks (Kenya)
● Perfect Picture: Ten Years Later (Ghana)
● 3 Days To Go (South Africa)
***WINNER — The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)
AMAA 2020- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM
● Cold Feet
● Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
● 4th Republic
● For Maria: Ebun Pataki
● The Bling Lagosians
● Coming From Insanity
● The Ghost and The House of Truth
● The Milkmaid
***WINNER — The Milkmaid
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/PROMISING ACTOR
● Faith Fidel — The Fisherman’s Diary
● Naomi Nemlin — Desrances
● Chimezie Imo — Nimbe
● Swanky JKA — Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
● Wayne Smith — Fiela’s Child
● Cina Soul — Gold Coast Lounge
● Anthonieta Kalunta — The Milkmaid
***WINNER — Faith Fidel — The Fisherman’s Diary
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
● Arabrun Nyyeneque — 40 Sticks
● Adjatey Annang- Gold Ghost Lounge
● Narcissus Afeli — Desrances
● Cosson Chinepoh — Fisherman’s Diary
● Ramsey Nouah Jnr — Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
***WINNER: Ramsey Nouah Jnr — Living in Bondage: Breaking Free
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
● Maryam Booth — The Milkmaid
● Chairmaine Mujeri — Mirage
● Linda Ejiofor — 4th Republic
● Ndano Tramanse — Fisherman’s Diary
● Tina Mba — The Set Up
● Faniswa Yisa — Knuckle City
● Evelyne Juhen — Desrances
***WINNER: Maryam Booth — The Milkmaid
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
● Jimmy Jean-Louis — Desrances
● Gabriel Afolayan — Coming From Insanity
● Kang Quintus — Fisherman’s Diary
● Bongile Mantsai — Knuckle City
● Alphonse Menyo — Gold Coast Lounge
● Eyinna Nwigwe — Badamasi
● Robert Agengo/Mwaura Bilal/Andreo Kamau/ Xavier Ywawa — 40 Sticks
● Darrin Dewitt Henson — Zulu Wedding
***WINNER: Jimmy Jean-Louis — Desrances
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
● Joselyn Dumas — Cold Feet
● Mary Twala Mhlongo — This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection
● Stella Damasus — Between
● Meg Otanwa — For Maria: Ebun Pataki
● Zenobia Kloppers — Fiela’s Child
● Elvina Ibru — The Bling Lagosians
● Girley Jazama — The White Line
● Kelly Khumalo — Zulu Wedding
***WINNER: Mary Twala Mhlongo — This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR
● Coming From Insanity — Akinyemi Sebastine Akinropo
● Living in Bondage — Ramsey Nouah Jnr.
● The Bling Lagosians — Bolanle Austen- Peters
● For Maria: Ebun Pataki — Damilola E. Orimogunje
● The Zulu Wedding — Lineo Sekeleoana
● A Taste of Our Land - — Yuhi Amuli
● Mirage — Malaika Mushandu
● The White Line — Desiree Kahikopo-Meiffret
***WINNER: A Taste of Our Land — Yuhi Amuli
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
● Akin Omotoso — The Ghost and House of Truth
● Enah Johnscott — A Fisherman’s Diary
● Jahmil X.T Quebeka- Knuckle City
● Desmond Ovbiagele- Milk Maid
● Victor Gatonye- 40 Sticks
● Appoline Traore — Desrances
● Jeremiah Lemohang Mosese — This is Not A Burial, It’s a resurrection
● Pascal Aka — Gold Coast Lounge
**WINNER: Jeremiah Lemohang Mosese — This is Not a Burial, It’s a resurrection
AMAA 2020 AWARD FOR BEST FILM
● The Ghost and the House of Truth (Nigeria)
● The Fisherman’s Diary (Cameroon)
● Knuckle City (South Africa)
● The Milkmaid (Nigeria)
● 40 Sticks (Kenya)
● Desrances (Burkina Faso)
● This is Not A Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lesotho)
● Gold Coast Lounge — Ghana
***WINNER: The Milkmaid (Nigeria)
