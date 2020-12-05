The moment BBNaija’s Tolanibaj and Erica linked up at a salon (Video)

It looks like Erica and Tolanibaj still remain good friends even after leaving the Big Brother Naija house.

Recall that the two became close friends during their stay in the house and have managed to maintain it.

In a video making waves on social media, the two beautiful ladies were seen enjoying each other’s company at a salon. Every time the two link up, it is non-stop laughter and love.

Tolanibaj has always stressed that every of the housemates are unique in their ways and there was no need for competition.

