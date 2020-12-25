TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited…

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare…

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party…

“Made in 1995” – BBNaija’s Tacha celebrates 25th…

Tiwa Savage shares adorable Christmas themed Photos with son, Jamil

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Talented Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage has shared an adorable Christmas themed photos of herself and her son.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the proud mum wrote;

“Blessed beyond measure. Merry Christmas from us @officialjamilbalogun..Aunty V went through hoops to get our Christmas onesies to us just in time for Christmas. We love you”

READ ALSO

20 year old Regina Daniels lectures her followers on the…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz…

See photos below;

Recall that few hours ago, Jamil’s father Teebillz paid his son Jamil a surprise visit in Dubai and it was an emotional one.

Jamil’s mum Tiwa Savage shared a video of Teebillz showing up at the hotel they were lodged at on Wednesday in an Instagram post. According to Tiwa, Teebillz visit was their son’s best Christmas gift.

“Truely priceless @teebillz323 thank you for surprising @officialjamilbalogun and giving him his beat Christmas gift,” she wrote.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Teni dumps her tomboy look as she marks 28th birthday with bone straight hair…

Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son…

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

Temi Otedola shares rare photos with her siblings as they prepare for Christmas

Williams Uchemba falls into depression weeks after his wedding

Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage shares adorable Christmas themed Photos with son, Jamil

Christmas Giveaway: Temi Otedola gets over 16k comments after 1hour (screenshot)

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her baby’s identity

Nollywood in sorrow as veteran movie maker, Chico Ejiro dies on Christmas day

Veteran actress Sola Sobowale slays as Santa Claus to celebrate Christmas…

Watch as Iyabo Ojo and kids dress up as Santa to celebrate Christmas (video)

BBNaija star, Gifty Powers welcomes second child (photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More