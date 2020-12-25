Tiwa Savage shares adorable Christmas themed Photos with son, Jamil

Talented Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage has shared an adorable Christmas themed photos of herself and her son.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the proud mum wrote;

“Blessed beyond measure. Merry Christmas from us @officialjamilbalogun..Aunty V went through hoops to get our Christmas onesies to us just in time for Christmas. We love you”

See photos below;

Recall that few hours ago, Jamil’s father Teebillz paid his son Jamil a surprise visit in Dubai and it was an emotional one.

Jamil’s mum Tiwa Savage shared a video of Teebillz showing up at the hotel they were lodged at on Wednesday in an Instagram post. According to Tiwa, Teebillz visit was their son’s best Christmas gift.

“Truely priceless @teebillz323 thank you for surprising @officialjamilbalogun and giving him his beat Christmas gift,” she wrote.