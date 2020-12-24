Tiwa Savage shares an emotional video of when Teebillz reunited with their son Jamil in Dubai (Video)

Popular showbiz promoter Teebillz recently paid his son Jamil Balogun a surprise visit in Dubai and it was an emotional one.

Jamil’s mum Tiwa Savage shared a video of Teebillz showing up at the hotel they were lodged at on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

She said his visit was their son’s best Christmas gift.

“Truely priceless @teebillz323 thank you for surprising @officialjamilbalogun and giving him his beat Christmas gift,” she wrote.

Teebillz also shared pictures via his handle.

Tiwa and Jamil have been in Dubai for the holiday season and she has been sharing wonderful pictures from their trip on Instagram.

Recall that Teebillz married Tiwa in 2013 after fathering three children.

The marriage produced Jamil in 2015 but the couple split in 2016 over allegations of infidelity, substance abuse and lack of care.