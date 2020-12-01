Toke Makinwa defends actress, Lilian Afegbai’s decision to splash N10million on a handbag

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Media personality, Toke Makinwa took to twitter to defend Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai over her decision to splash N10million on a Birkin handbag.

According to Toke, people are free to spend their money however they wish to, adding that no one has the right to question how anyone chooses to spend their money.

“I hope we grow in our minds and learn to stop dictating how people choose to spend their money. it’s really disturbing like who made you a finance god? If someone wants to blow all “their”cash on whatever they decide to, let them. So long as they not asking you for handouts, It’s another way of putting people under unnecessary pressure, like how can you say why did she buy that bag when she still pays rent? There are many guys popping new cars and still paying rent and no one is telling them what they should or should not spend their money on” She tweeted

