Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is allegedly expecting her second child with her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The mother of one sparked the pregnancy rumor with her recent photo with her stepdaughter.’

In the photos, Toyin was spotted with a cute little baby bump, swollen face, and an obvious pregnancy glow.

Although Toyin is yet to confirm the news about her pregnancy, some of her fans are already celebrating and congratulating the actress.

See some of their comments below;

@oyelolaoyetunji wrote “Yeah because she keeps hiding her stomach and she’s all swollen up”

@janegoretti wrote “she’s not hiding it! She went live the other day and she showed it to us”

@ihydeepop wrote “I noticed from her pictures too”

@royalsweetness02 wrote “I’m thinking Toyin She looks pregnant”

@shaddies_jewelries_gems wrote “Ire is about to be a big broda”

See some of Toyin’s photos below;

Recall that in August 2019, Toyin and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi welcomes their son Ire.