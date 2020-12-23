Toyin Abraham goes on Christmas vacation with family

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Popular Nollywood actress and Producer, Toyin Abraham, her husband, Kola Ajeyemi, her step daughter, Temitope and her son Ire have jetted out of Nigeria to Dubai ahead of Christmas and new year celebrations.

In what looks like a family ritual already, the mother of one is known for always travelling out with her family during festive periods. Vacation period is a time for rest, sight-seeing and for taking plenty of photos and talented Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is not missing this for anything.

In a photo Toyin shared on her Instastory, the whole family was seen in the air plane and it can be said that they all went on the vacation so as to spend quality time together and also to have fun.

Read Also: ”Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

See the photo below;

