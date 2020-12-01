TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other At…

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli and other Nollywood celebrities react to Mercy Johnson’s new family photo

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli and other Nollywood celebrities have stormed the comment section of Mercy Johnson to react to the recent family photo  she shared on her Instagram page.

The colourful family photo which was from the baby dedication of her 4th child that took place last weekend, caught the attention of many on social media and they decided to drop their thoughts in her comment section.

Recall that on the 4th of May 2020, the curvy actress welcomed her fourth child at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Texas and she has been christened Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react as Mercy Johnson takes her 6 months old baby…

Like Mother, Like Son: The moment Mercy Johnson’s son tries…

Captioning the new photos, Mercy wrote;

“We Dedicated God’s Gift to us..”

Check out the photos below;

Mercy Johnson See some reactions the photo got below;

com

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola…

Jubilation as actress, Nkechi Blessing shares traditional wedding photos with…

Toke Makinwa excited as her chef of 5 years builds his house and it is lovely…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli and other Nollywood celebrities react to Mercy…

I charge N10 million and above for runs – Bobrisky brags

Wizkid wins 2020 BET Soul Train Award

I’ve become selfish – Asa speaks on why she’s yet to marry (Video)

‘Don’t be stupid like me’ – Lady advises as she recounts…

Drama as disappointed customer shares the amount she paid for a dress she…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her yams and dances…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More