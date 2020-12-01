Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli and other Nollywood celebrities react to Mercy Johnson’s new family photo

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli and other Nollywood celebrities have stormed the comment section of Mercy Johnson to react to the recent family photo she shared on her Instagram page.

The colourful family photo which was from the baby dedication of her 4th child that took place last weekend, caught the attention of many on social media and they decided to drop their thoughts in her comment section.

Recall that on the 4th of May 2020, the curvy actress welcomed her fourth child at the St. Joseph Medical Center in Texas and she has been christened Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.

Captioning the new photos, Mercy wrote;

“We Dedicated God’s Gift to us..”

Check out the photos below;

See some reactions the photo got below;